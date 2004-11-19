LAX Makes Schedule Departure

To no one's surprise, NBC has all but canceled airport drama LAX. The network said its Universal Television unit will complete the initial order of 13 episodes, but after that, the series is grounded.

Even a steamy sweeps sex scene between Blair Underwood and Heather Locklear couldn't turn the tide.

But it’s not clear when the show will return or if the final episodes will run in the same 8 p.m. (EST) time slot.



Somehow, viewers never bonded with Heather Locklear as co-operations manager of Los Angeles, dashing through the terminal in white suits and four-inch heels.

NBC has aired 10 episodes, but had already preempted the series for holiday programming over the next three weeks.

