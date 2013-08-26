Lawsuits Linked to On-Demand Tech Target Big Service Providers

Custom Media Technologies LLC has filed lawsuits against DirecTV, Comcast, AT&T, Cox Communications and Charter Communications alleging that they are violating a patent that describes a way to distribute customized "presentations," including audio or video, on-demand.

In separate complaints filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on Aug. 15, Custom Media Technologies claims the individual companies are violating U.S. patent No. 6,269,275, which describes a "Method and system for customizing and distributing presentations for user sites." Michael G. Glade is listed as the patent's inventor.

The patent, issued on July 31, 2001, relates to "customizing and distributing presentations for user sites over networks for utilization on demand" from a centralized location. According to the patent, those "presentations" can include video, audio, or "textual elements" delivered via cable networks, the Internet, a broadcast TV network or a satellite system in a bandwidth-efficient manner.