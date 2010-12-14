Lawson Returning to CPB

Jennifer Lawson is returning to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversees federal funding to noncommercial TV and radio, as senior VP of television and digital video, starting in February.



Most recently, Lawson has been general manager of Howard University Television in Washington while also serving as vice chair of the PBS board.



Lawson was director of CBP's TV Program Fund in the 1980's, after which she moved to PBS as EVP of programming and promotion services, where her program development oversight included The Civil War and Baseball, Barney & Friends, and Where in the World Is Carmen San Diego.



She will be involved with both CPB and PBS once again, working with TV stations and producers to develop programming.



