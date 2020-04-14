Lawson Joins Comcast as SVP, Chief Compliance Officer

Comcast said it has named former 21st Century Fox executive Candy Lawson as senior vice president, chief compliance officer and senior deputy counsel. She will report to Comcast senior executive vice president, general counsel and secretary Tom Reid.

In her new role, Lawson is responsible for overseeing, developing, and implementing internal policies, procedures, and compliance with laws, regulations, and contracts domestically and internationally across Comcast, NBCUniversal, and Sky.

“Candy has an impressive record of providing strategic compliance and legal risk guidance to boards of directors and executive management teams at multinational companies,” Reid said in a press release. “Her extensive experience and expertise will make her an outstanding leader of our strong compliance team.”

Lawson formerly was SVP, deputy general counsel, and group chief compliance officer at 21st Century Fox, and moved to The Walt Disney Co. after its purchase of Fox assets, to lead Disney’s international compliance team. She joined Fox from News Corp., where she was VP, deputy general counsel, and group chief compliance officer, EMEA and Asia. Prior to that, she was the anti-corruption counsel for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Morgan Stanley.