Lawless joins Tarzan cast
Lucy Lawless, once syndication’s Xena: Warrior Princess, is joining
the cast of The WB Television Network’s Tarzan as the ape-man’s aunt.
As part of her agreement, Lawless also signed an exclusive series-development
deal with the network for the 2004-05 season.
In Tarzan, Lawless plays Kathleen Clayton, a New York newspaper
publisher, who is at odds with her brother, Tarzan’s uncle Richard, over how to
integrate Tarzan into civilization.
