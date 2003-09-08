Lawless joins Tarzan cast

Lucy Lawless, once syndication’s Xena: Warrior Princess, is joining

the cast of The WB Television Network’s Tarzan as the ape-man’s aunt.

As part of her agreement, Lawless also signed an exclusive series-development

deal with the network for the 2004-05 season.

In Tarzan, Lawless plays Kathleen Clayton, a New York newspaper

publisher, who is at odds with her brother, Tarzan’s uncle Richard, over how to

integrate Tarzan into civilization.