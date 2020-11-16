Law&Crime Network adds 'Caught In Providence' to Primetime Docket

Law&Crime Network has acquired to rights to court show Caught in Providence, which will debut on the true crime and live trial network on Nov. 16.

The series focuses on the exploits of Judge Frank Caprio who presides over court cases at the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, according to network officials. The series, which was syndicated prior to the carriage deal with Law&Crime Network, has more than eight million Facebook followers and one million YouTube followers, said the network.

"Law&Crime is thrilled to bring Caught In Providence and Judge Caprio to our viewers and couldn't imagine a better fit for the network," said Andrew Eisbrouch, COO of Law&Crime in a statement. "With over 250 episodes already produced, we look forward to adding more great, compelling legal programming to our schedule.”