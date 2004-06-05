Law & Order: Stern Victim Unit

A character based on Howard Stern will appear in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In it, the mother of a rape victim blames the crime on allegedly inflammatory remarks made by a popular radio shock jock. (The character will be played by a famous comic to be announced.)

The show will explore the rights of those who express their views over public airwaves.

“We’re doing the episode because my feeling is that the parental advisory on shows indicate whether or not they are appropriate for children,” says executive producer Neal Baer.

“Parents have the responsibility to make that decision.” Baer discourages governmental regulation of sensitive content, be it a wardrobe malfunction or graphic depictions of the war in Iraq.

Says Baer, “I don’t want to be protected.”