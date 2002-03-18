Law & Order for the defense



Law & Order had a supporting role in the closing days of the trial of

Andrea Yates.

A witness for the prosecution contended that a Law & Order episode

where a mother drowned her children and was found not guilty by reason of

insanity might have influenced Yates to drown her own five children. But defense

lawyers contended that there was no such episode.

The show's producers backed up the defense. There is no episode with a story

line similar to Yates' crime and insanity defense, according to Studios USA, the

production company behind the NBC series.

A Studios USA spokesperson said that during the series' 12-year run, there

have been episodes where mothers killed their children. But there is no episode

with a plot that mirrors the Yates case.

The series frequently bases plots on cases plucked from the

headlines.