Law Firm Returns On Bravo
David E. Kelly's summer NBC reality series, The Law Firm, which only aired twice before exiting the network, will resurface on NBC Universal-owned Bravo starting Aug. 30.
Bravo will run the two NBC-aired episodes back-to-back Tuesday Aug. 30, at 8-10, followed by the remaining six unaired hour episodes Tuesday nights at 8.
NBC pulled the show after its second outing, on Aug. 4, only mustered a 1.5 rating.
It is the second case of episodes of a summer network series moving to a co-owned cable net.
Earlier this month, CBS moved the Monday edition of its Rock Star: INXS to co-owned VH1, although in that case the series other episodes continued to air on CBS as well.
