Law firm drops Campos

Things are getting worse for bachelor Rob Campos, star of NBC reality show

For Love or Money.

Apparently, his antics in the military and on the TV show -- both of which

included drinking and then uninvited groping of women -- have caused the Dallas

law firm where he did independent contract work to stop working with him.

Sanjay Mathur told the AP he didn't want the negative

publicity to be associated with his law firm, Mathur Law Offices.

Campos said he was never one of Mathur's employees and plans to continue his

private law practice.

In the six episodes of For Love or Money airing this summer, Campos is

choosing among 15 women.

The woman he selects then must decide between him or $1 million, although he

is unaware of the money.

In the last episode, Campos got more friendly with some of the women than

they may have preferred during an alcohol-fueled romp in a hot tub.

Earlier this week, The Smoking Gun Web site (www.thesmokinggun.com) revealed that Campos had been

kicked out of the military in 1999 for breaking into a female soldier's

dormitory and groping her until she kneed him in the groin and left him vomiting

in the women's bathroom.