Law firm drops Campos
Things are getting worse for bachelor Rob Campos, star of NBC reality show
For Love or Money.
Apparently, his antics in the military and on the TV show -- both of which
included drinking and then uninvited groping of women -- have caused the Dallas
law firm where he did independent contract work to stop working with him.
Sanjay Mathur told the AP he didn't want the negative
publicity to be associated with his law firm, Mathur Law Offices.
Campos said he was never one of Mathur's employees and plans to continue his
private law practice.
In the six episodes of For Love or Money airing this summer, Campos is
choosing among 15 women.
The woman he selects then must decide between him or $1 million, although he
is unaware of the money.
In the last episode, Campos got more friendly with some of the women than
they may have preferred during an alcohol-fueled romp in a hot tub.
Earlier this week, The Smoking Gun Web site (www.thesmokinggun.com) revealed that Campos had been
kicked out of the military in 1999 for breaking into a female soldier's
dormitory and groping her until she kneed him in the groin and left him vomiting
in the women's bathroom.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.