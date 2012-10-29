Ask anyone in television to describe NBCUniversal executive

Lauren Zalaznick, and one of the first descriptors will

undoubtedly be “curious.” It’s a mantle she wears proudly.

Zalaznick, chairman of Entertainment & Digital Networks and

Integrated Media at NBCUniversal, currently oversees a portfolio that includes properties as varied as the female-targeted cable networks Bravo

and Oxygen, Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, and digital sites such

as Fandango and iVillage. It’s a fitting domain for an executive who describes

her curiosity as unbiased toward any form of art or media.

That view is obvious given her career resume, from her start in independent films and producing commercials, to

working at VH1 in on-air promotion and

original programming. As dramatically

different as the output was at each job,

Zalaznick actually sees all her work as being

on the same continuum.

“It wasn’t like it was a choice to be an artist

and a choice to make money, ever; it was

a choice to put a bunch of different media in

front of the right consumers,” she says.

You could say a similar curiosity led

Zalaznick to complete both a pre-med curriculum

and an English literature degree at

Brown University, only to forgo medical

school to try her luck in film. She produced

Cannes and Sundance Festival award-winning films such as Kids and Girls Town, as

well as the Ben Stiller movie Zoolander.

Her breadth of knowledge is what immediately

struck John Sykes, the former

president of VH1, when he gave Zalaznick

her first job in television, in 1994, as vice

president of on-air promotion at the struggling

MTV sibling.



“She was one of the rare left brain-right

brain executives who could not only be

wildly creative but also had a great business mind,” he says.

As part of a small team under Sykes that included Jeff Gaspin, Mike

Benson, Wayne Isaak and Reggie Fils-Aime, Zalaznick helped resuscitate a

network that “was about to go off a cliff” and had dug itself into a $150 million

hole with advertisers, says Tom Freston, former president and CEO of

MTV Networks. “We had run up a dowry’s worth of make-goods, belief in

the brand by our charter advertisers had fallen, and ratings were in the toilet,”

Freston says. “[VH1] had sort of programmed itself into this meaningless

catchall for odds and ends. They, she in particular, kind of clarified what it

could be and what they would need to do that.”

Zalaznick’s success at VH1, later as president of the small Universal-owned

Trio network and now at NBCU is due not only to her having a feel for the

zeitgeist, but knowing how to make it meaningful to a specific audience.



“When we’re talking about popular culture, she really tries to understand not

just the phenomenon, but what is making the phenomenon relevant,” says Charlie

Collier, president and general manager of AMC.

When Zalaznick arrived at NBCU in 2004 after the

Universal merger, she was put in charge of Bravo,

then a niche network known mostly for the breakout

hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Taking the idea

of brand filters she employed at VH1 and the pop

culture sensibility of Trio, she transformed Bravo into

the destination for the young, educated and affluent it

is today, while growing its viewership 125% and profitability 219%.

Bravo’s success story is one of the more well-known in cable. Zalaznick and

her team took the five “passion points” of Queer Eye—fashion, food, design, pop

culture and beauty—and built a stable of programming around them, spawning

hits such as ProjectRunway, Top Chef, Flipping Out and the Real Housewives

franchise. In the process, they created reality shows that are as addictive as they are

aspirational, combining high culture with the more lowbrow aspects of the genre.

When NBCU acquired Oxygen in 2008, Zalaznick added that channel to her

portfolio as well, helping reposition the long-struggling network for a young female

demographic. She also took on The Style Network after the Comcast merger;

now known simply as Style, the network has unveiled a new logo, slogan and

website, and is pushing its programming beyond the boundaries of fashion.



“If you look at the feel and the attitude of Bravo, of Style and Oxygen, they

are completely different brands than the day she took them over,” Sykes says.

“She knows how to put an attitude and an aspirational connection to a brand

like almost no one else I know.”

Zalaznick refers to her curiosity as skepticism without cynicism; if someone

tells her about a new trend, she’s likely to prod: “Really? Is that true?” Though she

watches almost no TV besides the programming that goes on her networks, she

reads “everything” and is informed to a level that can be intimidating to her staff.



“The biggest contradiction is the high-low, that she will literally quote a line

out of some biography that she’s just read on a world leader and then she’ll

mention something from EW,” says Frances Berwick, president of Bravo and

Style Media. “One of the biggest challenges is just to sort of keep up with

her—and I don’t—in terms of voracious reading and her ability to pull in all

aspects of pop culture and news.”

And despite a reputation for bluntly stating what she thinks, colleagues are

quick to mention Zalaznick’s dry wit, a sharp sense of humor informed by her

obvious intellect. “I don’t know how much credit she gets for being funny but

she is so smart and funny,” Collier says. “I think her sense of humor and the

smarts within that sense of humor are something that I hope everyone can see

because it makes her fun to be around as well as just impressive.”

She is also known to get excited when she finds a new app that she loves or

comes up with a new business idea, like her decision to reposition Bravo and

Bravo Media with the addition of e-commerce, Top Chef-branded cookbooks,

interactive games and more. (She later did the same for Oxygen and Style.)

In fact, Zalaznick credits the transformation in each phase of her career—at

MTV Networks, Universal and NBCU—as the reason she’s still in television.

“It is in my nature to not believe that anything isn’t there to be radically transformed

or grown,” she says.

“She’s a very open thinker,” agrees Oxygen Media president Jason Klarman,

who also worked for Zalaznick at Trio. “As you get higher and higher up the

food chain, it’s harder and harder, I think, to be that kind of executive that’s

pushing the envelopes because you’re always trying to serve the bottom line.

But I think she balances that bottom-line hyper-focus with understanding how

to invest and build the business.”