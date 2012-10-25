Lauren Lexton, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"
To register for the Women of Hollywood event Nov. 14, clickhere
As co-founder and executive producer of Authentic
Entertainment, Lauren Lexton's vision, character and innovative ideas have
guided the company from start-up to becoming one of cable industry's leading
creators and producers of non-scripted programming in the US., developing and
producing series for the top cable networks including Bravo, TLC, Discovery,
Food Network, Sundance, among many others.
Prior to co-founding Authentic in 2000, Lexton worked as a
showrunner, director, writer and producer for numerous specials and series for
network and cable. Lexton graduated cum laude from NYU's Tisch School of the
Arts. She serves on the Board of Directors of the International Documentary
Association, and is a member of the Directors Guild of America.
Click here for more speaker bios.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.