Lauren Lexton, Featured Panelist, "Women of Hollywood 2012"

As co-founder and executive producer of Authentic

Entertainment, Lauren Lexton's vision, character and innovative ideas have

guided the company from start-up to becoming one of cable industry's leading

creators and producers of non-scripted programming in the US., developing and

producing series for the top cable networks including Bravo, TLC, Discovery,

Food Network, Sundance, among many others.

Prior to co-founding Authentic in 2000, Lexton worked as a

showrunner, director, writer and producer for numerous specials and series for

network and cable. Lexton graduated cum laude from NYU's Tisch School of the

Arts. She serves on the Board of Directors of the International Documentary

Association, and is a member of the Directors Guild of America.

