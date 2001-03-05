Laurels for Garland

Beverly Garland was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award on Jan. 19 by Pacific Pioneer Broadcasters' President Tom Hatten, on behalf of the organization, for her 50 years on television, with nearly 700 starring appearances. She was among the first women to star in her own dramatic series as a policewoman in Decoy

(1957) and is currently featured in the ABC daytime drama Port Charles

and The WB's 7th Heaven.