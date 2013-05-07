Latin America Drives DirecTV Q1

DirecTV reported stronger than expected first quarter

results Tuesday, driven by continued robust growth at its Latin American

operations and a steady showing in the United States.

DirecTV added a total of 604,000 net new subscribers in the

period, the bulk of that growth (583,000) occurring in Latin America. But

analysts were also encouraged by steady growth in the U.S. - the 21,000

domestic net new additions were only slightly below consensus estimates of

25,000 additions, and revenue and cash flow growth soundly beat predictions.

"[The] U.S. results indicate [DirecTV's] strategy to

selectively manage gross [additions], focus on retention and grow ARPU is

paying off," wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne in a research note.



Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.