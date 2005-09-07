Late Show Hooks Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is scheduled to appear Sept. 19 on The Late Show With David Letterman, her first stint on the CBS show in three years. The host of two upcoming NBC shows (a syndicated talker and a new version of The Apprentice), Stewart has appeared on The Late Show 23 times since Letterman debuted the show in 1993.

The guest spot also marks Stewart’s first late-night talk appearance since her 2004 conviction in the ImClone stock scandal and her subsequent imprisonment and home confinement.