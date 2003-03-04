Late-night with TechTV

As TechTV steps up its entertainment fare, the cable network is adding a

late-night block.

Beginning April 28, TechTV will add a mix of acquired and original fare

between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. EST.

It has acquired the original version of Robot Wars, which once aired

on TNN: The National Network (now The New TNN), to lead off the block.

At 11 p.m. EST comes The Martin Sargent Show, an original comedy show

hosted by Sargent, who appears on TechTV's daytime show, Screen Savers.

Sargent will explore humorous sides of the Internet, like Internet dating.

TechTV is retooling its video-game-review show, Extended Play, for

late-night. The show is getting a new name, X-Play, and a lighter tone.

It airs at 11:30 p.m.

The final piece of the block is Anime Unleashed, imported Japanese

animated series and shorts.

TechTV's late-night block with air Monday through Thursday. Friday nights

will be devoted to Anime Unleashed, and on Saturdays, viewers will see

the week's best episodes of each show.

If the late-night programming catches on, TechTV head of programming Greg

Brennan said prime time would be his next target.