Late-night lineup to grow

There may be another flurry of new late-night shows joining the battle for ad dollars in the lucrative daypart.

Fox is on the prowl for a show. Executives there have written off Conan

O'Brien. They had hoped to lure him from NBC, but they think he's a shoo-in to re-sign

with NBC.

Sources said Fox has also considered Comedy Central's Jon Stewart and ABC's

Bill Maher, whose contract is up shortly.

Affiliates aren't crazy about either, saying they'd prefer someone newer and

"edgier."

Columbia TriStar Television has a development deal with John Henson (Talk Soup)

and wants to develop a late-night show around him.