Last.fm Names Menard Senior VP

Last.fm, the online social music network recently acquired by CBS, has named Kevin Menard Senior VP of U.S. advertising sales.

Menard was most recently Vice President, Business Development at Heavy.com, a video broadband network targeting young men with original and viral video content on broadband, VOD/IPTV, and mobile platforms.

"Kevin brings to Last.fm extensive experience in multi-platform sales, in addition to a wealth of industry contacts and relationships that will significantly boost our sales efforts," said Spencer Hyman, COO of Last.fm. "He gets this part of the business like few others working in the digital space, and I’m confident he is the perfect person to enable us to take Last.fm to the next level."

Last.fm is a social networking site tied to music; it has more than 20 million users in over 200 countries.