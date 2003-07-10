Last shot of Just Shoot Me
Apparently, NBC can’t just shoot Just Shoot Me, as the network is
airing the show’s remaining original episodes of the canceled sitcom Saturday
nights starting July 12.
Just Shoot Me will kick off the summer run with a double dose at 8 p.m.
and 8:30 p.m.
The show -- which stars David Spade, Laura San Giacomo and George Segal and was
on the air for six seasons -- had aired on Tuesday nights last fall, but it suffered
from low ratings and scheduling switches.
The show was pulled in midseason, and it then came back briefly in May, only to
be yanked again.
