Last Danza for Several Staffers

As The Tony Danza Show prepares to for its do-or-die sophomore season, Buena Vista Television has axed John Redmann, executive producer of the syndicated talk show, as well as supervising producer Shane Farley and Ereka Vetrini, a correspondent and former contestant on NBC’s The Apprentice.

BVT today confirmed the exit of the producers and the talent, but did not say why. A spokeswoman said an announcement concerning a new executive producer would be made soon.

For his part, Danza said through a spokeswoman that he was “sad to see them go,” that he thought they had done “a very good job,” and he was “definitely looking forward to a new season.”

The program, the only new daytime strip renewed this past season, had floated under the radar because it was buried in post-midnight slots in two of the three biggest markets, Los Angeles and Chicago. BVT secured upgrades in those markets for the coming season, which means Danza’s ratings will face more intense scrutiny this fall.

BVT reaffirmed its commitment to the series, with a rep saying, “We’re 100% behind Tony Danza and The Tony Danza Show.”

The syndicator is looking at developing another talk show for fall 2006 with singer Gloria Estefan, but industry sources say those talks have not been finalized.

Redmann, a five-time Emmy Award-winning producer and 16-year television industry vet, has credits that include serving as show runner of BVT’s The Wayne Brady Show and supervising producer of The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

Vetrini, who appeared on the first season of The Apprentice, had moved into the Danza gig from her previous career as a marketing manager for a cosmetics company.