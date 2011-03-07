Larry King Tapped as Host for Peabody Awards

Larry

King was announced on Monday as the host for the 70th Annual George

Foster Peabody Awards. The ceremony will take place on May 23 at the

Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.

A two-time Peabody Award winner, this will be King's first time hosting.

"Larry

King has greeted figures of social and cultural significance throughout

his career, and the roster of his guests reads as a chronicle of our

times," said Horace Newcomb, director of the Peabody Awards at the

University of Georgia. "No one would add greater distinction to this

anniversary year."

The

Peabody Awards will announce the winners for original broadcast,

cablecast and Webcast programs on March 31 via Webcast from the

University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass

Communication.