Larry King Tapped as Host for Peabody Awards
Larry
King was announced on Monday as the host for the 70th Annual George
Foster Peabody Awards. The ceremony will take place on May 23 at the
Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.
A two-time Peabody Award winner, this will be King's first time hosting.
"Larry
King has greeted figures of social and cultural significance throughout
his career, and the roster of his guests reads as a chronicle of our
times," said Horace Newcomb, director of the Peabody Awards at the
University of Georgia. "No one would add greater distinction to this
anniversary year."
The
Peabody Awards will announce the winners for original broadcast,
cablecast and Webcast programs on March 31 via Webcast from the
University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass
Communication.
