Larry Kane retiring at KYW-TV

Philadelphia news icon Larry Kane will retire from active TV anchoring next

month.

Kane planned to make the announcement on Tuesday night's KYW-TV late

news.

While settlement talks with the station were clearly prompted by his apparent

demotion to second chair -- following the station's signing of WPVI-TV's Marc

Howard as lead anchor -- the 45-year broadcast veteran and 36-year anchor said

he's put that behind him.

Kane spoke well of new vice president and general manager Peter Dunn and wished his longtime station

success.

He'll continue with the company, providing special news-based programming for

co-owned KYW(AM), as well as consulting for two as-yet-unidentified

communications companies.

The controversy that followed Howard's hiring -- during which Kane and his

manager, Alfred Geller, made clear their disappointment -- "only made me realize

all the opportunities there were for me," he said.

Kane will also tour to promote his upcoming book on his 1964 travels with the

Beatles, Ticket to Ride.

"We had hoped that Larry would stay on at KYW-3," Dunn said, "but while

disappointed that he will not be part of our news team in the new year, I

respect his decision. He has made enormous contributions to this station for

almost 10 years, and I know that he will continue to share his perspective

through various Philadelphia media."