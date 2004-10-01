Larry Elder Moves Up in Big Apple

Warner Bros.’ new talker, The Larry Elder Show, is making a move in New York.

Elder debuted Sept. 13 in syndication, recording a 1.2 rating/4 share average for its first week in the nation's top market. In its third week--through Thursday--the show is up to a 1.5/5.

That is a 50% jump over Living It Up With Ali & Jack, which had the 9 a.m. time period in October 2003, and up 25% from Elder's average lead-in.

The show showed its biggest top 10 market improvement in Dallas, where it is up 129% from Ali & Jack in October 2003, averaging a 1.6/5, which is also up 23% from its premiere week average in the market.

In the metered markets, the show is averaging a 1.1 rating/4 share, up 10% from last week and even with its year-ago time period average, though off 21% from its average lead-in.