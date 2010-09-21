Larry Dunn Departs NewBay Media

NewBay Media announced on Tuesday that Larry Dunn, VP/Group Publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, is departing the company.

He will be replaced by Louis Hillelson, a seven-year veteran of the brands who formerly held the title of Associate Publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. Hillelson will report to NewBay President and CEO Steve Palm.

"Larry has made a tremendous, indelible mark upon both brands and the broader industry of television, and he leaves our brands as the market leaders he helped create them to be," said Palm. "Louis is a dynamic, thoughtful and aggressive business leader who has a thorough understanding of our internal processes, our team and the markets served, as well as strong relationships with many of our partners and advertisers."

Dunn will be joining newspaper publisher Newsday as SVP of Advertising Sales in early October.