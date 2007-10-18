Larry Craig NBC Interview Changes Some Minds

Matt Lauer's NBC interview with Sen. Larry Craig (R-Idaho) may not have made much of an impression in the ratings, but it apparently swayed some viewers to Craig's side.

According to a poll of more than 600 viewers by HCD Research and Muhlenberg College, while only 15% of those viewers said they thought Craig was wrongfully charged before watching the interview, that number increased to 28% afterwards.

Party affiliation didn't affect the increase, with 15% of Democrats saying he was wrongly charged before seeing the show, and 27% afterward. For Republicans, those numbers were 20% to 31%; independents 10% to 23%.