Lansing, Zalaznick Named Honorary Co-Chairs for NAMIC Conference

NAMIC has named John F. Lansing, president, Scripps

Networks, and Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital

Networks and Integrated Media, honorary co-chairs for the 25th

Annual NAMIC Conference.

The conference, held at the Hilton New York from Oct.

4-5, is presented as part of Diversity Week

with the theme "New Media, New Voices, New World" as a demonstration of the

industry's shifting demographics and emerging technology. Business leaders across the media and entertainment industry will

speak at general sessions and four learning tracks on audience development,

content & imagery, diversity & inclusion and leadership development.

"This year's

conference theme illustrates the evolving interplay of

technology and culture, which has created a unique platform for increased

innovation and opportunity within the media and entertainment landscape," said

Kathy Johnson, president, NAMIC. "We are honored to have John Lansing and

Lauren Zalaznick, two of our industry's trailblazers, on-board as NAMIC

continues to build community and dialogue around the imperative for diversity

and inclusion within our multi-faceted industry."

Lansing and Zalaznick join NAMIC's planning

co-chairs and NAMIC board directors Michael Armstrong, SVP and GM, BET

International & Paramount Pictures Channel, Viacom International Media

Networks; Sherisse

Hawkins, VP, CPE & navigation, Time Warner Cable; Robert Mendez, SVP, diversity, Disney/ABC Television Networks; and Belinda

Turner Patterson, VP, people services, Cox Communications.