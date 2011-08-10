Lansing, Zalaznick Named Honorary Co-Chairs for NAMIC Conference
NAMIC has named John F. Lansing, president, Scripps
Networks, and Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital
Networks and Integrated Media, honorary co-chairs for the 25th
Annual NAMIC Conference.
The conference, held at the Hilton New York from Oct.
4-5, is presented as part of Diversity Week
with the theme "New Media, New Voices, New World" as a demonstration of the
industry's shifting demographics and emerging technology. Business leaders across the media and entertainment industry will
speak at general sessions and four learning tracks on audience development,
content & imagery, diversity & inclusion and leadership development.
"This year's
conference theme illustrates the evolving interplay of
technology and culture, which has created a unique platform for increased
innovation and opportunity within the media and entertainment landscape," said
Kathy Johnson, president, NAMIC. "We are honored to have John Lansing and
Lauren Zalaznick, two of our industry's trailblazers, on-board as NAMIC
continues to build community and dialogue around the imperative for diversity
and inclusion within our multi-faceted industry."
Lansing and Zalaznick join NAMIC's planning
co-chairs and NAMIC board directors Michael Armstrong, SVP and GM, BET
International & Paramount Pictures Channel, Viacom International Media
Networks; Sherisse
Hawkins, VP, CPE & navigation, Time Warner Cable; Robert Mendez, SVP, diversity, Disney/ABC Television Networks; and Belinda
Turner Patterson, VP, people services, Cox Communications.
