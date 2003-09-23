Lang Joins Inside Edition
Kristin Lang joined King World Productions’ Inside Edition as managing editor,
executive producer Charles Lachman said, becoming one of three managing editors
on the show.
Lang joins Inside Edition from Fox’s Los Angeles duopoly of KTTV(TV)
and KCOP(TV), where she was executive producer of the largest investigative-news
team in Southern California.
She has worked at Inside Edition before, once in 1997 and again in
1999.
She’s also worked for Warner Bros.’ Extra, Paramount Domestic Television’s
Entertainment Tonight and in local news at KCAL-TV Los Angeles; WRC-TV
Washington, D.C.; and KCOY-TV Santa Barbara, Calif.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.