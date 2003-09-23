Kristin Lang joined King World Productions’ Inside Edition as managing editor,

executive producer Charles Lachman said, becoming one of three managing editors

on the show.

Lang joins Inside Edition from Fox’s Los Angeles duopoly of KTTV(TV)

and KCOP(TV), where she was executive producer of the largest investigative-news

team in Southern California.

She has worked at Inside Edition before, once in 1997 and again in

1999.

She’s also worked for Warner Bros.’ Extra, Paramount Domestic Television’s

Entertainment Tonight and in local news at KCAL-TV Los Angeles; WRC-TV

Washington, D.C.; and KCOY-TV Santa Barbara, Calif.