Lancaster, Roth take over Universal drama

Laura Lancaster and Elisa Roth have been named vice presidents of drama

programming at Universal Television, said David Kissinger, president of

Universal Television Productions.

Lancaster and Roth will share the job, which was last held by Carl Beverly,

formerly Universal's senior VP of drama programming.

Last month, Beverly joined Universal’s former president of programming, Sarah

Timberman, to create their own production company, 25C Productions, housed at

Warner Bros.

Lancaster and Roth will oversee ABC’s Karen Sisco, CBS’ Century

City, NBC’s American Dreams and CBS’ The District, as well as

all new drama development at the studio.

Charles Engel, executive VP of programming, will continue to

handle all of Dick Wolf’s productions, including Law & Order, L&O: Criminal Intent; L&O: Special Victims

Unit and L.A. Dragnet.

Roth comes to Universal from David E. Kelley Productions, where she had been

director of creative affairs since 2001 after joining the company in 1998 as an

assistant.

Lancaster has been at Universal since 1999, when she was hired as an

assistant in comedy programming, and she jumped to drama in 2001.