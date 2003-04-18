Lamisil, Deutsch take cartoony approach
Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp. has an eye-catching new broadcast-network
campaign for anti-fungal prescription drug Lamisil.
"Digger," an animated character portraying fungal infection, is shown
multiplying until Lamisil does him in.
The spot, which began airing on CBS, was created by Interpublic Group of
Cos.' Deutsch Advertising, New York, which landed the estimated $25 million
account last fall.
The push also include spots on other TV networks and print
ads.
