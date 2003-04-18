Lamisil, Deutsch take cartoony approach

Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp. has an eye-catching new broadcast-network

campaign for anti-fungal prescription drug Lamisil.

"Digger," an animated character portraying fungal infection, is shown

multiplying until Lamisil does him in.

The spot, which began airing on CBS, was created by Interpublic Group of

Cos.' Deutsch Advertising, New York, which landed the estimated $25 million

account last fall.

The push also include spots on other TV networks and print

ads.