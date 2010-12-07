Lambrecht Tapped to Drive Fundraising Strategy For WICT

Women in Cable Telecommunications has tapped an executive to help drive fundraising strategy and campaigns for the group.



Amy Lambrecht, who had been chief development executive at George Mason University's College of Humanities & Social Sciences, has joined WICT as associate VP of resource development.



Before her post at Mason, where she oversaw events, outreach and publications as well as fund-raising, she was the first director of corporate and foundation relations for the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington.



"With over twenty years of leadership experience in the nonprofit sector, we are very excited to welcome Amy and utilize her talents here at WICT," said WICT President Maria Brennan.