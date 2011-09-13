Lamb Wins Gaylord Prize

C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb will receive this year's Gaylord prize for Excellence in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma.

The prize, now in its third year, is awarded for "distinguished careers in journalism and mass communication."

"Before C-SPAN was founded, there were few independently programmed cable networks," said Gaylord College Dean Joe Foote, in announcing the choice. "CNN, ESPN, and Discovery had not been born. Brian Lamb, with his visionary knowledge of the cable industry and Congress, brought the two together in an inspired way that changed both Congress and the cable television industry forever."

The choice was endorsed "enthusiastically" by OU President David Boren, well versed in the value of C-SPAN as a former senator.