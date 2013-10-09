Lakeshore Entertainment Launches TV Division

Lakeshore Entertainemt is getting into the TV business.

The independent film production company announced Wednesday that it is launching a TV division, which will be headed by former ABC and Hearst exec Chad Hoffman. Lakeshore is already making waves in the TV space, having sold a Sebastian Maniscalco project to NBC through Sony Pictures Television and a pilot for Blanco to Cinemax with Fox TV Studios.

Hoffman said he will be going through Lakeshore's film library to see if any of them have potential to become series.

"We will build on our successful feature formula of developing, financing, producing and owning carefully selected projects," said Tom Rosenberg, Lakeshore's chairman and CEO. "Being able to get quality projects made independently is one of the hallmarks of Lakeshore, and we will expand that to television."