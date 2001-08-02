Lack, Waxman review `baseless rumor'

Rep. Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) on Thursday gave NBC President/COO Andrew Lack a

Sept. 4 deadline to come up with internal videotapes of NBC's election night

operations.

'I am seeking these tapes so that I can definitely verify or refute

allegations others have made that John Welch, the Chairman and CEO of General

Electric, interfered with NBC's 2000 election results,' Waxman wrote.

He also told Lack that if he doesn't get the tapes by that date, 'I will be

required to seek other means of compelling [their] production.'

Waxman was responding to a July 31 letter from Lack, in which Lack for the

third time told Waxman that Welch did not force NBC News executives to call the

presidential election for then-Texas Governor George W. Bush.

Lack so far has refused to offer Waxman any evidence at all of Welch's

involvement, saying it is an 'unfounded rumor.'

Lack also says 'there is simply no basis for a news organization to turn over

its internal materials, especially when the grounds for the request is a

baseless `rumor' that is dead wrong.'