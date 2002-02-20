KYW-TV's Schmidt dead at 67
Jim Schmidt, longtime director of operations for KYW-TV Philadelphia, died
last week of cancer at his Churchville, Pa., home. He was 67.
Schmidt was with the station more than 30 years, and he is probably best
known for his work in developing the Evening Magazine format.
He was the recipient of two Iris awards from the National Association of
Television Programming Executives and a Peabody Award for documentary Sweet
Nothing, about America's love affair with sugar.
Schmidt continued a full schedule until his retirement in 1997, despite
having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis years earlier.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, a son and a
daughter.
