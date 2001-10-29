KYW-TV newswoman dies in car accident

Popular KYW-TV Philadelphia newswoman Siani Lee was killed in a car crash in Chester County Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon.

The 39-year old had co-anchored the 6 p.m. news with veteran Larry Kane since April 1999. She had previously worked at Philadelphia's WCAU(TV) for six years, and at Washington D.C.'s Newschannel 8 before that.

"All of us at KYW-3 are deeply saddened by the untimely death of our friend and colleague, Siani Lee," Vice President and General Manager Marcellus Alexander said. "She brought a light into our newsroom and into the homes of our viewers. We will miss her every day."

Authorities are investigating the two-car crash. Lee is survived by a mother and brother. - Dan Trigoboff