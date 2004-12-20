KYW Gets Print Partner

CBS’ Philadelphia owned-and-operated station, KYW, and Philadelphia Magazine are partnering to share content.

Beginning in January, Philadelphia editors will contribute restaurant and style reports to KYW’s Sunday morning, 4 p.m. weekday and weekend newscasts.

The lifestyle magazine will also include KYW newsroom reports in its print edition. KYW’s VP and News Director Susan Schiller and Philadelphia Magazine Editor in Chief Larry Platt will make content decisions.

KYW and Philadelphia Magazine aren’t the only local media powers to join forces: NBC’s O&O WCAU and The Philadelphia Inquirer also team up on reporting and content.

