Kurt Warner Joins NFL Net's NFL Team

Super

Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner's call of the calling the Arena

Bowl for NFL Network Aug. 20 has turned into a full-time gig, and once

again the football star will move from the arena league

to the big time.

Warner, who

has been an analyst for Arena Football Friday (he is a former arena

league star) has joined the network as an analyst, beginning tonight Sept. 8 on NFL Total Access: 2010 Season Preview.

Warner was

inducted into the AFL's Iowa Barsntormers Hall of Fame earlier this year

before a game he also called for NFL Network.

Warner

played in two Arena Bowls and three Super Bowls (two with the Rams, one

with the Cardinals) before retiring earlier this year after a playoff

loss to New Orleans.

In addition to being an anlyst on Total Access, Warner will contribute to other programming.

