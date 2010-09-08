Kurt Warner Joins NFL Net's NFL Team
Super
Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner's call of the calling the Arena
Bowl for NFL Network Aug. 20 has turned into a full-time gig, and once
again the football star will move from the arena league
to the big time.
Warner, who
has been an analyst for Arena Football Friday (he is a former arena
league star) has joined the network as an analyst, beginning tonight Sept. 8 on NFL Total Access: 2010 Season Preview.
Warner was
inducted into the AFL's Iowa Barsntormers Hall of Fame earlier this year
before a game he also called for NFL Network.
Warner
played in two Arena Bowls and three Super Bowls (two with the Rams, one
with the Cardinals) before retiring earlier this year after a playoff
loss to New Orleans.
In addition to being an anlyst on Total Access, Warner will contribute to other programming.
