KTXA Adds News

CBS-owned independent KTXA TV Dallas-Fort Worth is launching a two-hour news block Sept. 18.

The newscast will air seven days a week, the first time any newscasts have aired on the station.

CBS also owns affiliate KTVT-TV, but says that KTXA will use its own anchor team for a "hyper-local"newscast that will be heavy on sports. The station is the TV home of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team.

