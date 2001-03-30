KTTV staffers killed in crash
Two employees of Fox owned-and-operated KTTV-TV Los Angeles were killed in
the crash of a chartered jet outside of Aspen, Colo., Thursday night.
The crash killed all 18 people aboard the plane as it attempted to land at
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in snowy weather.
The two employees at KTTV have been identified as Mir Tukhi, an assignment
editor, and Marisa Witham, a researcher. A KTTV spokesman said neither were on
the flight for business purposes.
The plane was reportedly owned by a company headed by Andrew Vajna, a
Hollywood movie producer whose credits include Rambo and TotalRecall.
