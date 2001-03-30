KTTV staffers killed in crash

Two employees of Fox owned-and-operated KTTV-TV Los Angeles were killed in

the crash of a chartered jet outside of Aspen, Colo., Thursday night.

The crash killed all 18 people aboard the plane as it attempted to land at

Aspen-Pitkin County Airport in snowy weather.

The two employees at KTTV have been identified as Mir Tukhi, an assignment

editor, and Marisa Witham, a researcher. A KTTV spokesman said neither were on

the flight for business purposes.

The plane was reportedly owned by a company headed by Andrew Vajna, a

Hollywood movie producer whose credits include Rambo and TotalRecall.