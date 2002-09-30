KTLA's Rubin suspended

KTLA(TV) Los Angeles entertainment reporter Sam Rubin has been suspended for comments he made on the air about KABC-TV Los Angeles general manager Arnie Kleiner, according to a Los Angeles-based Web site that monitors local TV news.

When contacted by Broadcasting & Cable's TV Fax, the

station would only say, "We expect Sam Rubin to return to the KTLA Morning News

Oct. 2. This is an employee matter between KTLA and Sam Rubin."

Rubin reportedly accused Kleiner of using his influence to stop Regis Philbin

and Kelly Ripa -- whose show is carried by KABC-TV -- from sitting for an

interview with Rubin.

Veteran Southern California broadcast journalist and now Website-proprieter and

commentator Ron Fineman referred to Rubin's comments as an "attack" and a

"tirade" against Kleiner, while commiserating with him over dealing with an

allegedly unreasonable GM.

He also praised Rubin for "laying it out on the line."