I want to pass along some information you mind find interesting. KTLA (TV in Los Angeles) is now broadcasting all of it's news in HD. KTLA is only the second station in the Los Angeles market to do so. I've attached a release. Feel free to call or write if you want or need more detail.

Jymm Adams

KTLA Marketing Director

(323) 460-5549

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Jymm Adams

323-460-5549

jadams@tribune.com

AWARD-WINNING KTLA NEWS NOW BROADCAST IN HD

Los Angeles, Feb. 9, 2007-All KTLA news programming can now be enjoyed in high definition, station Vice President/General Manager Vinnie Malcolm announced today. The new HD announcement is the latest in a tradition of technological advancements for the station.

"We are thrilled to provide our viewers with HD news," Malcolm said. "Innovation is part of the heritage of this station and we strive to stay at the forefront of industry advances."

KTLA's history of technological accomplishments dates back to its inception as the first commercially-licensed station west of the Mississippi. Since then KTLA has been the bearer of many important firsts, including: first Los Angeles station to originate color programs, first station to design and operate a flying remote unit ("The Telecopter"), first independent station to have its news transmitted on stations nationally and internationally, first to offer prime time newscast closed-captioned and first station to offer bilingual broadcasters of Major League Baseball.

In 1998, KTLA became the first Los Angeles station to provide a digital signal, KTLA-DT, Channel 31. Currently, KTLA's digital channel 5.5 is home to the music television network, The Tube.

While the news has been available in HD since Jan. 13, the new format will officially launch Monday.

Currently, KTLA broadcasts all Clippers games played at STAPLES Center in HD. Many of its primetime shows are also available in HD, including Everybody Hates Chris, All of Us, Girlfriends, The Game, Gilmore Girls, Veronica Mars, One Tree Hill, Smallville and Supernatural.

KTLA the CW, where LA lives, strives to connect to the Southern California community through reliable, award-winning news and compelling entertainment in standard and high definition. KTLAis a Tribune Broadcasting station. For additional information visit www.ktla.com.

