KTLA bounces Beck from morning slot

KTLA-TV fixture, Barbara Beck, has been dropped from the stations' morning newscasts.

Following her last appearance Monday (April 30) on the Tribune-owned, WB affiliate, Beck is being temporarily replaced with Gayle Anderson from 5:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. and Sharon Tay from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. A KTLA-TV spokesperson said a "search is on" for a permanent anchor to fill Beck's shoes, but wouldn't comment if that person would come from within or outside the station.

No official reason has been given for Beck's departure, but apparently Beck and the morning shows' executive producer, Marcia Brandwynne, had frequent disagreements over the direction of the newscast.

- Susanne Ault