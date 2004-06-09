KTBX Photographer Electrocuted

Matt Moore, 23, a photographer for KTBX Bryan/College Station, Texas, was killed Tuesday while setting up for a live shot covering a gas-well explosion.

Moore was electrocuted when the mast of the stations satellite truck came in contact with high-voltage lines.

Three co-workers were uninjured, though they were initially taken to the hospital for observation. The incident is being investigated, according to the station.

Moore had been with the station since September 2003.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues during this time of sadness," said

Mike Wright, KTBX VP and GM.