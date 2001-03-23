KTAL-TV recasts itself

KTAL-TV Shreveport, La., says it's overhauling itself inside and out, including the departure of several on-air personalities.

Departing in June, according to a statement, will be Dale Hoffman, Michele Sampson, Ed Myrick and Sherrie Banner. General manager Dan Bates said that among other "bold new steps to rejuvenate the station" would be new sets, new digital equipment, a renovation of its Shreveport building and a relocation of its Texarkana studio. - Dan Trigoboff