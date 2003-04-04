KSTP reporter snags exiting Geraldo

It wasn't Saddam Hussein exiting Baghdad, but KSTP-TV reporter Dean Staley, embedded with the 101st Airborne Division (air assault) of the United States Army Forces Command, managed to get an interview with Fox News Channel's Geraldo Rivera as he exited the combat area last week following an incident in which he drew a map that the military felt provided too much information.

Watching Rivera sign autographs, Staley noted, "Geraldo is clearly loved and hated here."

Maybe it was more like Douglas McArthur in the Philippines: He told Staley he expects to return.