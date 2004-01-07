KSDK Ties Up Knott

Rene Knott has been named sports director at KSDK(TV) St. Louis. Knott had been lead sportscaster at WJLA-TV Washington until Jan. 5, when the ABC commentator and WJLA-TV alumnus Tim Brant joined the station as sports director and lead anchor under a multiyear contract.

WJLA-TV had expressed hopes that Knott, a popular figure in town and described as a "huge asset," would remain to back up Brant given his busy schedule at ABC Sports and elsewhere.

KSDK President and General Manager Lynn Beall says Knott will join the station Jan. 19, with his first on-air duties coming Jan. 23 as host of Sunday evening show Sports Plus. He replaces Mike Bush at the station, who has been anchoring weekday 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts since June.

Knott says he got the job after he was courted by Gannett’s WUSA-TV Washington and they suggested the St. Louis post. He calls St. Louis a "working man’s sports town, rich in tradition" and with "passionate" fans who can track every pitch and pass.