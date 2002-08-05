KSAT's Grant pleads guilty

Just as his trial was to begin, former KSAT San Antonio news anchor Gerry Grant agreed to

plead guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to the agreement, Grant will serve five years and pay a fine of

$2,000.

Grant was arrested in October 2000 after purchasing from undercover officers

explicit photos of children engaging in sex acts.

Prosecutors had planned to present as evidence tapes of Grant discussing

violent sex with children, including paying extra for sex with a very young girl

and molesting a girl in Mexico.

In a statement given in court, Grant said he had never done those things, but

he was merely talking in what he believed to be a private encounter with a

prostitute.

"I am repulsed by what I said and I'm further repulsed by what I said because

I have a sexual addiction," Grant told the court. "But the things I said were

awful. I apologize to the city, to my family for saying these things and I was

always a big-time news anchorman and I felt so empty inside. There was a hole

inside me that never could be filled."

Two years of treatment had helped him, Grant said, "and my life started to

make sense. That I'm not this big-time person. I'm just a regular person trying

to get along, that I'm just an addict trying to get my life

straight."