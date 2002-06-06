Krone to return to NCTA

David Krone is returning to the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association July 1 as executive vice president, the association said

Thursday.

Krone, 35, is leaving his position as executive VP of marketing

with Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network, which is run by his mentor,

Leo J. Hindery Jr.

In the No. 2 position at the NCTA, Krone will report to president and CEO Robert

Sachs.

"David brings in-depth knowledge of both the cable business and Washington,

as well as excellent political and communications skills," Sachs said. "He'll

hit the ground running and play a key role in NCTA's future."

Krone did a previous stint as executive VP at the NCTA from October 1999 through January 2000,

then departed to work for Hindery as executive VP at GlobalCenter Ltd. in Northern

California for a year.

"This time, he promised to stay for dinner," Sachs said, adding that he is

"very confident" in his relationship with Krone.

Krone lives in Washington, D.C., and has been commuting to New York each

week for work.

He started his career at Southern Strategies Inc., a lobbying and political

consulting firm in Raleigh, N.C.

He graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1989.

Krone succeeds Peggy Binzel, who departs the NCTA June 30 to become CEO of

CoreNet Global, an Atlanta-based organization representing corporate real estate

executives.