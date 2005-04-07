KRON Names News Director

Chris Lee has been named news director at Young Broadcasting Inc.'s KRON-TV San Francisco, the former NBC affiliate and now the nation's largest independent TV station.

Lee was named acting news director in November 2004 by president and GM Mark Antonitis, who was brought in from Young's KELO Sioux Falls, S.D., in July 2004 to run the station.

Lee mixes a news and marketing background, a valuable combination in a hotly competitive news market.

He also knows the news business from a number of angles, both in front and behind the camera.

He has been a broadcast reporter and producer, managed the Christian Science Monitor's London TV bureau, and was manager of newsroom systems for Sony.