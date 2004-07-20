KRON Names New GM

Mark Antonitis is the new president and general manager of Young Broadcasting Inc.'s KRON-TV San Francisco effectively immediately. He is replacing Dino Dinovitz, who will retire at the end of the year, remaining with the station in the interim to help with the transition.

Dinovotz had helped the station make the tough transition from NBC affiliate to independent.

Antonitis had been president and GM of Young's KELO-TV Sioux Falls, S.D.

